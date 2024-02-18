Amazing! Top 12 Iconic Bollywood Villains Who Stole the Show

Explore the list of 12 legendary Bollywood villain actors who have left an indelible mark with their iconic performances, from Gulshan Grover to Sanjay Dutt.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 22:30
movie_image: 
Gulshan

MUMBAI: In the realm of Hindi cinema, villains play an equally significant role in captivating audiences as protagonists do. These antagonists, with their menacing presence and powerful performances, have added depth and intrigue to countless Bollywood films. Here's a glimpse into the top 12 iconic Bollywood villains who have entertained and terrified us in equal measure.

Gulshan Grover: Known as the 'Bad Man' of Bollywood, Grover has portrayed over 400 roles, establishing himself as one of the top villains in the industry. From Ram Lakhan to Gangster, his versatile performances have earned him a special place in the hearts of moviegoers.

Amrish Puri: With his commanding baritone and intense gaze, Puri immortalized characters like Mogambo and Durjan Singh. His formidable presence in movies like Mr. India and Nayak continues to resonate with audiences.

Amjad Khan: Best remembered for his iconic role as Gabbar Singh in Sholay, Khan's portrayal of the ruthless bandit leader set a benchmark for villainous performances in Bollywood.

Ashutosh Rana: Renowned for his portrayal of sadistic antagonists, Rana's chilling performances in movies like Sangharsh and Dushman have left audiences spellbound.

Sanjay Dutt: While Dutt is celebrated for his heroic roles, his portrayal of menacing villains, particularly as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath, showcased his versatility as an actor.

Rishi Kapoor: The late veteran actor surprised audiences with his portrayal of Rauf Lala in Agneepath, demonstrating his ability to command the screen with his villainous charisma.

Shah Rukh Khan: Known for his romantic roles, Khan delivered a memorable performance as the obsessive lover in Darr, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Also Read: Wow! This actor is currently the highest paid villain in the industry

 

Priyanka Chopra: Chopra's portrayal of the seductive antagonist in Aitraaz earned her widespread acclaim and established her as one of Bollywood's most versatile actors.

Riteish Deshmukh: Breaking away from his comedic image, Deshmukh impressed audiences with his menacing portrayal of Rakesh Mahadkar in Ek Villain.

Saif Ali Khan: Khan's portrayal of Langda Tyagi in Omkara showcased his ability to embody complex, morally ambiguous characters with finesse.

Ranveer Singh: Singh's portrayal of the ruthless Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat earned him critical acclaim and cemented his reputation as a versatile actor.

Pradeep Singh Rawat: Rawat's portrayal of the menacing antagonist in Ghajini left a lasting impression, showcasing his ability to instill fear with his on-screen presence.

These legendary Bollywood villains have left an indelible mark on audiences with their iconic performances, proving that a film's antagonist can be just as memorable as its protagonist.

Also Read:​​​​​​​ Year Ender! Check out the list of best villains of the year 2023

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Bollywood villains Gulshan Grover Amrish Puri Sanjay Dutt iconic performances antagonist Shah Rukh Khan Priyanka Chopra Saif Ali Khan Ranveer Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/18/2024 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar
MUMBAI: Salman Khan, often referred to as 'Bhaijaan' by his fans, is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood today....
Interesting! Rahul Kumar: The Child Star Who Took a Different Path
MUMBAI: In the world of Bollywood, many child stars have left a lasting impact on audiences before stepping away from...
Amazing! Top 12 Iconic Bollywood Villains Who Stole the Show
MUMBAI: In the realm of Hindi cinema, villains play an equally significant role in captivating audiences as...
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Praises Oppenheimer for Its Impactful Storytelling
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared his admiration for the film Oppenheimer and its unique...
Must Watch! 8 Akshay Kumar Comedy Movies That Will Make You Go ROFL
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar, known for his versatile acting skills, has starred in numerous comedy movies that have left...
Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor's Road Trip Wish with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur Revealed
MUMBAI: In a throwback interview, Ranbir Kapoor was asked which of his contemporaries he would choose to go on a road...
Recent Stories
Salman
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman
Fascinating! Salman Khan: From Background Dancer to Bollywood's Megastar
Rahul
Interesting! Rahul Kumar: The Child Star Who Took a Different Path
Nawazuddin
Must Read! Nawazuddin Siddiqui Praises Oppenheimer for Its Impactful Storytelling
Akshay
Must Watch! 8 Akshay Kumar Comedy Movies That Will Make You Go ROFL
Ranbir
Fascinating! Ranbir Kapoor's Road Trip Wish with Anushka Sharma and Aditya Roy Kapur Revealed
Parineeti
Interesting! Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About Juggling Two Careers After Marriage with Raghav Chadha