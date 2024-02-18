Amazing! Top 12 Iconic Bollywood Villains Who Stole the Show

MUMBAI: In the realm of Hindi cinema, villains play an equally significant role in captivating audiences as protagonists do. These antagonists, with their menacing presence and powerful performances, have added depth and intrigue to countless Bollywood films. Here's a glimpse into the top 12 iconic Bollywood villains who have entertained and terrified us in equal measure.

Gulshan Grover: Known as the 'Bad Man' of Bollywood, Grover has portrayed over 400 roles, establishing himself as one of the top villains in the industry. From Ram Lakhan to Gangster, his versatile performances have earned him a special place in the hearts of moviegoers.

Amrish Puri: With his commanding baritone and intense gaze, Puri immortalized characters like Mogambo and Durjan Singh. His formidable presence in movies like Mr. India and Nayak continues to resonate with audiences.

Amjad Khan: Best remembered for his iconic role as Gabbar Singh in Sholay, Khan's portrayal of the ruthless bandit leader set a benchmark for villainous performances in Bollywood.

Ashutosh Rana: Renowned for his portrayal of sadistic antagonists, Rana's chilling performances in movies like Sangharsh and Dushman have left audiences spellbound.

Sanjay Dutt: While Dutt is celebrated for his heroic roles, his portrayal of menacing villains, particularly as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath, showcased his versatility as an actor.

Rishi Kapoor: The late veteran actor surprised audiences with his portrayal of Rauf Lala in Agneepath, demonstrating his ability to command the screen with his villainous charisma.

Shah Rukh Khan: Known for his romantic roles, Khan delivered a memorable performance as the obsessive lover in Darr, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Also Read: Wow! This actor is currently the highest paid villain in the industry

Priyanka Chopra: Chopra's portrayal of the seductive antagonist in Aitraaz earned her widespread acclaim and established her as one of Bollywood's most versatile actors.

Riteish Deshmukh: Breaking away from his comedic image, Deshmukh impressed audiences with his menacing portrayal of Rakesh Mahadkar in Ek Villain.

Saif Ali Khan: Khan's portrayal of Langda Tyagi in Omkara showcased his ability to embody complex, morally ambiguous characters with finesse.

Ranveer Singh: Singh's portrayal of the ruthless Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat earned him critical acclaim and cemented his reputation as a versatile actor.

Pradeep Singh Rawat: Rawat's portrayal of the menacing antagonist in Ghajini left a lasting impression, showcasing his ability to instill fear with his on-screen presence.

These legendary Bollywood villains have left an indelible mark on audiences with their iconic performances, proving that a film's antagonist can be just as memorable as its protagonist.

Also Read:​​​​​​​ Year Ender! Check out the list of best villains of the year 2023

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla