Amazing! TV actress Rashii Khanna surprises her mother with THIS beautiful luxurious gift

Rashi Khanna buys a luxurious BMW 740li for her mother
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 11:16
movie_image: 
Amazing! TV actress Rashii Khanna surprises her mother with THIS beautiful luxurious gift

MUMBAI: Television actress Raashii Khanna surprised her mother by fulfilling one of her dreams. She gifted her mother with a luxury gift for the occasion of Mother's Day. Raashii bought a premium BMW 740li for her mother.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Bhuvan Chopra and Raees actor Sanjay Gurbaxani BAG Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha

The actress was elated to surprise her mother with the gift. Fulfilling her mother's long-time wish of owning a luxury car, Raashii gifted her BMW 740li, which is one of the most premium cars with top luxury facilities. BMW 7 series. She opted for the classic blue metallic one, supposing it to be her mother's favorite colour which has coordinated interiors in dark brown colour making the automobile look more attractive.

The actress brought the four-wheeler beauty home with immense pride and happiness. Raashii Khanna along with her parents posed with the car as they celebrated buying it. It being a surprise gift for her mother, it clearly looked like an emotional moment.

Also Read:Hot Alert! Rashi Khanna's SEXY GOWN LOOKS are setting internet on fire

The actress is all set for her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production's Yodha. She is simultaneously also shooting for her regional projects and has also started preparing for her OTT debut with Shahid Kapoor, Farzi on Amazon Prime. With so many interesting line ups one after the other, fans just can't keep calm for her films to hit the screens.

Credit: FilmiBeat

TellyChakkar Television Rashii Khanna Yodha Farz Shahid Kapoor Dharma Productions Karan Johar movies
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/09/2022 - 11:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Scandalous! Netizens troll Alia Bhatt over an outfit that resembles one of Deepika’s!
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! Rishita and Dev to return to Pandya Niwas; is it a dream or reality in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Uff! Karan Kundrra reveals some bedroom secrets, says girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash likes being on top
MUMBAI: Lock Upp Finale ended yesterday and Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner. Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash...
EXPLOSIVE! This is how Kajal Aggarwal RESPONDED after getting called out for COPYING poem
MUMBAI: Kajal Aggarwal has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. While she is renowned for her...
Amazing! TV actress Rashii Khanna surprises her mother with THIS beautiful luxurious gift
MUMBAI: Television actress Raashii Khanna surprised her mother by fulfilling one of her dreams. She gifted her mother...
Sad! Alia Bhatt has been massively trolled not for films, but for endorsing a sugar drink, deets inside
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is being trolled today. So, a user has posted two different videos of the actress. In one video she...
Recent Stories
Scandalous! Netizens troll Alia Bhatt over an outfit that resembles one of Deepika’s!
Scandalous! Netizens troll Alia Bhatt over an outfit that resembles one of Deepika’s!
Latest Video