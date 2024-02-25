Ameesha Patel: Heartfelt! Special Bond with Sunny Deol

Ameesha Patel opens up about her close relationship with Sunny Deol and his family, sharing a special nickname and insights into their on-set dynamics.
MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel recently shared details about her deep bond with actor Sunny Deol and his family. The duo, known for their iconic film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has a special relationship that extends beyond the screen. Ameesha revealed that Sunny affectionately calls her 'Kudiye', highlighting the warmth and closeness between them.

Their on-screen chemistry in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a massive hit, earning Rs 77 crore at the box office in 2001. The sequel, Gadar 2, released in 2023, surpassed expectations by grossing Rs 514 crore. Ameesha reminisced about her time working with the Deol family, mentioning that they converse exclusively in Punjabi on set.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Ameesha expressed her deep connection with the Deols, stating, "I am so connected to the Deol household, be it Bobby (Bobby Deol), Dharam ji (Dharmendra), they are all fond of me and I love the Deols." She also shared her admiration for the family, mentioning how she reveres Dharmendra and Sunny's mother, emphasizing her deep respect for them.

Also Read: What! Ameesha Patel reveals why she does not like the word 'comeback' used for actors

Despite having Punjabi friends and some knowledge of the language, Ameesha admitted feeling shy speaking Punjabi in front of the Deol family, who are fluent in the language. She recalled a heartwarming compliment from Dharmendra, who predicted that whenever the Deols and Patels come together, they would create history, referring to their collaboration in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar 2, which released on August 11, 2023, amidst the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, received acclaim for its blend of historical drama and emotional depth. Alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, the film featured Utkarsh Sharma and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles.

Apart from Gadar 2, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Mystery of the Tattoo, where she shared screen space with Arjun Rampal and Daisy Shah. Directed by Kalaiarasi Sathappan and Ganesh Mahadevan, the film added another feather to Ameesha's diverse acting career.

Also Read: Must Read! Ameesha Patel breaks silence on the cheque bounce case, says “It’s below my dignity and class to stoop to such levels”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

