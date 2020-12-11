Amir Khan's son Junaid all set to essay the role of a Journalist and social reformer in his debut film

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan will soon be seen gracing the big screen. If the latest reports are anything to go by then the aspiring actor will be launched by Bollywood’s renowned production house Yash Raj Films. Recently, we reported, Junaid will share the screens space with Arjun Reddy's fame Shalini Reddy. Shalini is all set for her Bollywood debut opposite Ranveer Singh. If all goes well, Shalini will then be seen paired opposite young Khan lad Junaid. While many were waiting to know more about his Bollywood debut it is being reported that Junaid is all to portray a journalist’s character in the film.



Junaid will be playing the role of a journalist and social reformer in YRF’s untitled periodic drama. As per online reports, the film, which is helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, is based on the 1862 Maharaj libel case which took place in the British India era. The report further states that Junaid will get into the skin of Karsandas Mulji who came under fire for exposing religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj by revealing that he had sexual relations with women devotees.



Earlier a source close to the development had revealed to Mid-Day, “Earlier, the team had locked a location in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon, to build the set. However, Adi sir felt the film would need a bigger set-up and finally zeroed in on Madh Island. The construction work will begin in a day or two. Siddharth is eyeing to take the project on floors by early 2021.”

While there’s no official confirmation on the same, we shall wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

Credits: spotboye