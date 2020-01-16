Amit Sadh confirms his break up with Annabel DaSilva

MUMBAI: Amit Sadh has been part of several Bollywood projects. He is known for his work in films like Super 30, Sarkar 3 and Sultan.

The actor is currently in news for his break up.

Amit was in a relationship with Mumbai-based Brazilian fitness model Annabel DaSilva. They have now gone separate ways.

Well, it’s been just over a year when Amit had made their relationship official with Annabel. The couple was said to be head over heels in love with each other. It was reported that Amit and Annabel were going strong with their relationship and the Sultan actor’s fans were elated about this new development in his love life. But looks like this happiness was short lived as the couple has reportedly parted way now.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Amit has confirmed the same. He said, “It’s absolutely true. I am absolutely single and ready to be taken.”