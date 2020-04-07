Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka, Alia, Rajinikanth, Diljit spread POSITIVE message via this short film

MUMBAI: The world is dealing with a crisis owing to the deadly coronavirus. The rising cases have left everyone worried. Celebrities are coming forward with great initiatives and donations to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the same, just recently, Sony TV also came up with a made-at-home short film ‘Family’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Diljit Dosanjh. What makes it unique is that for the first time, the stars shot for the film from their homes, and didn’t step out for filming it, and the fact that they all came together to support the daily wage earners.

The short film revolves around Amitabh Bachchan, and his sunglasses being lost. He then asks Diljit about the same, who goes looking for it. Thus begins the hunt for the glasses, and the camera moves from Diljit to Ranbir Kapoor and other stars. It is brilliantly executed in such a way, you wouldn’t be able to make out that it has been shot at various places. Sharing the 4 minutes-35 seconds short film, Sony TV shared it on their social media handle.

Take a look:

The short film has been conceptualized and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey. It was telecast at 9 pm on April 6, across all channels of Sony Pictures Network. The short film earned praises from fans.