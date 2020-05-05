Amitabh Bachchan’s letter is my prized possession: Swatilekha Sengupta

MUMBAI: Iconic film Belaseshe, directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, completed its glorious five years and the entire cast and crew celebrated the day with throwbacks and memories. Belaseshe that won many hearts, has been one of the most popular films amongst the non-Bengali audience. Amitabh Bachchan had praised the film in his tweet and his blog. He had also sent a letter to one of the lead actors, Swatilekha Sengupta and she describes it to be her prized possession.

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sending out love in the form of letters to the actors who perform exceptionally on screen. After watching the film, Big B had sent one such prized letter to Swatilekha Sengupta, praising her acting skill and performance.

While reliving the memories, Swatilekha Sengupta said, "I had always been a fan of Mr Bachchan and wanted to meet him, but never got any such chance to interact with him. I was elated when I heard that Mr Bachchan liked my performance in 'Belaseshe'. The note sent by him is one of my prized possessions in life. Getting appreciated by such a veteran film personality would be an actor's dream.” Adding to that she said, “Belaseshe has a special place in my heart. It was after 30 years that I shared the screen with Soumitrada. And also, getting directed by someone who was once your student is a great feeling indeed."

Belaseshe was one of the longest-running films in India and in the film history. The film is expected to be made in different languages. However, the sequel of the film, named Belashuru, was scheduled to release this summer but has been delayed due to the Coronavirus crisis.