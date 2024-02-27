From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan here are the celebrities who will attend the premiere of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies!

From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, here are the big celebrities who will grace their presence at the premiere of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies!
MUMBAI: Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ 'Laapataa Ladies' is standing very close to its release and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it reach a wider audience. After receiving loads of love on its special screenings in Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Pune, now the special premiere of the film will be held in Mumbai today, which will be attended by the biggest Bollywood celebrities. 

The grand premiere of Laapataa Ladies is all set to be held in Mumbai today. Big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Rajkumar Hirani, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Aanand L Rai will be a part of the event that will be hosted by producer Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao. Well, the premiere will also see the presence of many other celebrities from the entertainment world. Moreover, Since it's an Aamir Khan film which marks the return of Kiran Rao as a director after the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat, there will be more stars making their presence felt at the event.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

