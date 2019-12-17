Amitabh Bachchan is superstar Rajnikanth’s inspiration...

MUMBAI: The trailer launch of Rajinikanth’s next big film Darbar is set to be held in Mumbai today. And like all his previous films, the excitement around this AR Murugadoss directorial is no different. Other stars of the movie like Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar are also expected to attend the event at PVR Juhu.Darbar will also star Nayanthara. It is the third collaboration between Nayanthara and Rajinikanth, following Chandramukhi and Kuselan. The film also has Dilip Tahil, Nivetha Thomas Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Sriman, Jatin Sarna and Nawab Shah in supporting roles.During the trailer launch, the actor was asked how does he feels as his fans call him God and really look up to him, and also worships him, to which the actor said that he is not god and if there is someone who needs to be called the God of acting is none other than Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. He further said that he takes BIG B as his inspiration and he worships him and the fan of his acting skills. He also said that there can be no one like Amitabh Bachchan as he is an institution to learn from and he will always look up to him.There is no doubt that Amitabh Bachchan is still ruling the film industry and they are dozens of struggling and establish actors who take him as an inspiration.