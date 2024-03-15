Amitabh Bachchan teases fans with a major update on the upcoming epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 16:04
Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: With less than two months until its release, the epic saga ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, helmed by visionary Nag Ashwin, has audiences eagerly anticipating every detail and update about the film. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, a new update about the film has thrilled netizens. Sharing an important update regarding the much-anticipated sci-fi film, the film’s actor, Amitabh Bachchan, revealed that ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is nearing completion. He shared that he is working late into the night on the project, as all is coming to an end, with production currently on the last leg of the shoot.

He wrote, “Late again .. but late from work last night .. as the completion of KALKI approaches .. and as has been informed it is May 9th of the release .. 
So last efforts to get all in shape and in order to bring to all an experience that promises the vision of the makers ..
I must to the other workplace now .. the gym .. to mobilise the body .. to make it work in accordance with daily routines and routines that may come up in the future .. 
The future is ever the unknown .. but no harm in visualising it .. and to believe that if thought out shall sought out ..
Ahh ! a new phrase earning in the best shape of the cerebrum”

Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future. The film is set to hit the screens in India on May 9, 2024.

Amitabh Bachchan Kalki 2898 AD Kamal Haasan Prabhas Deepika Padukone Disha Patani Nag Ashwin Vyjayanthi Movies Instagram TellyChakkar
