Amruta Khanvilkar opens up on why it's hard for regional stars to break into B-Town

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who has worked in Marathi cinema, made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with 'Mumbai Salsa' but gained the spotlight in 2009 with the music video 'Aye Hip Hopper', says despite being an established actor in any regional language it is never easy to get a break in Bollywood.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 09:00
 
MUMBAI : Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who has worked in Marathi cinema, made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with 'Mumbai Salsa' but gained the spotlight in 2009 with the music video 'Aye Hip Hopper', says despite being an established actor in any regional language it is never easy to get a break in Bollywood.

"I think Bollywood, in general, is very hard to crack for everybody, be it regional or Hindi-speaking people," said the 37-year-old actress, who gained popularity in 2010 with her Lavani dance performance 'Wajale ki bara' in the Marathi film 'Natarang'.

Amruta says Bollywood has a lot of stereotypes.

"The thing about Bollywood is that there are a lot of stereotypes. Like, there are actors and then there are stars and superstars, so there is a lot of bifurcation unlike in Marathi industry. I've been fortunate because I have worked with a few of these great filmmakers, be it Meghna Gulzar, Milap Zaveri, or Mohit Suri," she says.

Furthermore, she shares that OTT has equipped every actor with equal opportunities.

"Today, because of OTT, because of so much content being produced, every actor from every region has an equal chance. Today, any outsider can come and make his mark in Bollywood," concluded the actress, who has appeared in supporting roles in films 'Raazi', 'Satyameva Jayate' and 'Malang'.

SOURCE IANS
 

