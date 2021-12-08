AMUSING: R Madhavan’s wife asks him to post ‘AGE APPROPRIATE’ pictures on social media as he goes SHIRTLESS!

MUMBAI: R Madhavan is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment fraternity.

The actor is still loved for his film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein where his chemistry with Dia Mirza was absolutely loved. He recently featured in OTT series Breathe which received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audience alike.

In his recent interaction with Telegraph Online, the Guru actor opened up on his viral shirtless pictures and revealed that his wife asks him to refrain from posting such snaps and be age appropriate.

Madhavan was quoted as saying, "I am embarrassed! I don't know why it happens! I am not the most hot-looking guy, you know. Hrithik Roshan is a Greek God and he should have that appeal. I am in awe of him. Why I would have it, I really don't understand. My wife has told me, 'Can you please be age appropriate and not drop these pictures?!' Frankly, I can't decode it, but I also don't want to look a gift horse in the mouth... let me just enjoy it for now."

On being asked why he still chooses to post them, the actor added, "Now that you ask me, I don't even know why I put up those pictures. I am questioning myself here. Is it to see if I still have it? Is it the fear that I am not being seen enough and that people will forget me? But I don't do it too frequently now."

CREDIT: Filmibeat