Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna move to the beats of ‘Zingaat’

MUMBAI: Radhika Merchant became quite well-known after the people got to know that she is getting married to Anant Ambani. Shaila Merchant and Viren Merchant are the parents of Radhika and every member of her family is successful in business. Billionaire Viren Merchant leads Encore Healthcare Private Limited as CEO.

Also read - Rihanna Curates Exclusive Playlist for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations

The Ambani family has extended invitations to several well-known figures from both domestic and international arenas, including Rihanna, Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, and many more, for the pre-wedding festivities, which have already begun.

A lot of people in the nation and even outside the country are curious to see and know the pre-wedding functions, the guests, the arrangement and everything else there is.

From 1st March morning, we have been getting constant updates on social media about so many celebrities arriving at the pre-wedding destination. These ceremonies are happening in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The wedding will take place on 12th July. However, the location for the wedding will be revealed later. Last night we reported about the pre-wedding details like the ceremonies, rituals, dates, schedule, dress code and the guests invited.

The audience got to watch Rihanna’s jaw-dropping performance last night. But this is not where it stops. Something else iconic happened last night and that is Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna coming together.

That’s right! Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna were seen dancing together, and that too on Janhvi Kapoor’s song ‘Zingaat’ from Dhadak. Check out the post below:

It is really a sight to see them dancing together and too on ‘Zingaat’.

Also read - Rihanna Curates Exclusive Playlist for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Tell us your views in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.