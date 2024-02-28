Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: The food menu revealed 2500 dishes handed over to chefs from Indore

Anant, the son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the Ambani family lives. Anant's passion project is based in Jamnagar; hence the location is significant. Shloka Mehta, Ambani's eldest daughter-in-law, is overseeing the preparations.
Anant Ambani

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, slated on March 3, 2024, is only a few days away. Anant, the son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, will marry Radhika, the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the Ambani family lives. Anant's passion project is based in Jamnagar, hence the location is significant. Shloka Mehta, Ambani's eldest daughter-in-law, is overseeing the preparations.

(Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Shah Rukh Khan to charge THIS whopping amount for performing at the pre-wedding festivities

While the wedding ceremony is greatly anticipated, the food menu for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's special day is finally out. According to rumors, between 21 and 65 cooks are heading to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding and wedding festivities. Mukesh and Nita Ambani are going all out to make the three-day event unforgettable, with over 2500 dishes planned.

Guests will be offered a variety of foreign cuisines, including Japanese, Thai, Mexican, Parsi, and more. Care has been made to avoid repetition, resulting in a distinct gastronomic experience for each event across the three days. There will also be 75 distinct breakfast choices, 225 dinner dishes, and 85 unique midnight feasts served between 12 and 4 a.m.

According to reports, the cooks will import spices from Indore for the event. A dedicated Indori Sarafa counter will serve regional specialties including Indori Kachori, Upma, Poha with Jalebi, Bhutte Ka Kees, and Khopra Patties, among others.

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and their families, have received invitations. Celebrities expected to attend include Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Shraddha Kapoor. Aditya Chopra, chairman of Yash Raj Films, and his wife Rani Mukerji are also expected to attend the celebrations in Jamnagar.

(Also read:Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Aishwarya Rai-Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan likely to be part of the pre-wedding festivities

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- filmibeat 


 

Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bill Gates Zuckerberg Facebook Meta Microsoft Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Shah Rukh Khan Movie News Amitabh Bachchan Rajinikanth Anil Kapoor Aamir Khan TellyChakkar
About Author

