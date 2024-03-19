From Ananya Panday to Arushi Nishank & Alaya F: 3 B-town divas who are ruling the hearts of Gen-z with their fashion game

MUMBAI: The Indian entertainment industry is filled with ravishing and enchanting beauties who are always on top of their game when it comes to radiating oomph quotient, beauty, charm and exuberance. While it is a difficult task naturally for some due to which a team of fashion experts come handy all the time, for some, it is something completely natural. Fashion is all about feeling good, happy and confident in your own skin and in your own comfort zone and very few manage to crack that hack successfully. So today, here we are taking a look at three such young divas in the Indian entertainment industry who are truly here to dominate and rule hearts big time with their effective style quotient. Let's take a close look.

Ananya Panday: She's attractive, elegant and almost every adjective falls short for this adorable diva. She's always been at her absolute best and that's why, anything from bold and high-chic to ethnic, traditional and simple comes naturally to her. A mandatory pick indeed in this special list.

Arushi Nishank: If it's a conversation of Gen-z divas who are truly dominating the vogue game and ruling hearts, there's absolutely no way we could have missed out on the name of Arushi Nishank. From stylish and elegant traditional outfits to co-ord sets, shimmers, & high-chic style avatars, is there literally anything which she can't create an impact with? Well, certainly not. The diva has got all the 'boss babe' vibes that's needed to rule hearts and no wonder, she's your go-to diva to follow when it comes to all types of vogue choices of any theme. She certainly knows how to strike a balance between being a producer and an actor.There's a lot of anticipation and excitement regarding her upcoming movie 'Tarini' which is about the heroics of 6 naval officers & we truly can't wait.

Alaya F: Last but certainly not the least, we have to talk about Alaya F in this list and why not. Right from the word go aka her debut film with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, she's been in her element and we love our share of visual delight. She's the perfect blend of someone who has got both departments sorted when it comes to acting and fashion and that's exactly what people want in their fashion idols from the entertainment industry. No wonder, she is a well-deserved entry in this special list.

So readers, according to us aka your 'vogue police', we truly feel these are the divas whom you really need to see and take inspiration from if hitting the style quotient bang on point is your goal. Stay tuned for more updates.