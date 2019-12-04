Ananya Panday bags the title of "Emerging Face of Fashion"

MUMBAI: The millennial star Ananya Panday has been making heads turn every time she makes an appearance. In a recent award function, the actress bagged the title of "Emerging Face of Fashion" and Ananya does all justice to the title for which testimony is her sartorial choice of looks during the promotions of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.



Ananya added oomph on the red carpet and made a stunning entry in an off-shoulder pink and black dress with the hair kept behind and paired it with black stilettos.



Ananya is on a promotions spree with only 2 days for her film to release, the actress will be seen in altogether a new avatar with a mature character. Recently, the actress witnessed a real fan frenzy during the promotions where she was encountered by young fans and Ananya was seen interacting with them.



Since her debut in Student of the year 2 earlier this year, Ananya has emerged as a youth icon and has garnered a tremendous fan following especially among the youth.



The actress has received a lot of appreciation for the trailer of her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is all set to release on the 6th of December 2019. She will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.