Ananya Panday describes the rollercoaster ride of emotions she faced before her debut

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday has caused ripples throughout the industry since she made her debut with 'Student of the year 2'. She has surely made her presence felt throughout the industry.

Alongside her films, Ananya is also the face of many renowned and quintessential youth-centric brands. The actress recently gave an interview where she spoke about the rollercoaster ride of emotions she went through before her film released.

When asked who was more nervous among Ananya's dad, her mom or her when it was time for her first film 'Student of the year 2' to release, Anaya answered, "I don't think I was nervous at all. You know to be very honest, Tara and I we were so excited to be there that we didn't even know we were making a film because we were just having so much fun. My mom and dad were a bundle of nerves and I could not even sit next to them in the screening because both of them were just crying and crying.

The actress then further added "I think My dad didn't even congratulate me till the time the film released because he knows how fickle the industry is. He waited till the release date of the film to tell me that he is proud of me. And my mom is so supportive that she has always been there and was there on my first day of the shoot too. I think they were just proud and happy and they still are."

Ananya Panday has an immensely busy year set for her with major projects like Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and, Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, and also her recently announced film with Vijay Deverakonda.