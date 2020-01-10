Ananya Panday gleaming with joy on the sets of her upcoming film!

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday has been making all the right noise ever since her release of SOTY 2 followed by a power-packed performance in Pati Patni Aur Woh which released recently. The star is already prepping up for her third movie, Khaali Peeli and gave us a sneak peek into her on-set chilling with a fun behind the scenes picture today.

Recently, the actress shared a behind teh scenes picture from the sets of the film, with the caption, "Laughter is the best medicine (so is being on set) #WaiNot #SorryIHadTo #KhaaliPeeli #BTS" looking absolutely cheerful from Wai, Panchgani where she is shooting currently.

Starring opposite Ishaan Khatter, a recent still of the actress also went viral which is already getting us all excited to see Ananya create the magic on-screens. Kick-starting the new year with the shoot of her upcoming film 'Khaali Peeli' in Panchgani, Ananya made sure that she also makes her director Maqbool Khan dance on the sets and shared a glimpse for us!

Ananya Panday has proven with her on-screen presence that she is full of talent and versatility which reveals much about her success. She recently made the announcement of her next Dharma project and is elated to be reuniting with them. The actress is receiving all the appreciation with all her projects and is being hailed as the ‘youth influencer of the year’ for her presence.



On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in "Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter which will release in 2020 and Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.