Ananya Panday looks stunning at cousin Alanna’s bridal shower party in an All-White themed celebration

The Student of The Year 2 actress looked gorgeous in a white dress at her cousin Alanna Panday and fiance Ivor McCray’s bridal shower party.
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the most stylish and stunning actresses of Bollywood. The actress is also the trolls’ favorite distraction. The Student of The Year 2 actress looked gorgeous in a white dress at her cousin Alanna Panday and fiance Ivor McCray’s bridal shower party.

Also Read- Netizens addresses Ananya Panday as ‘chhipkali’ and commenting “struggling Pandey spotted again,” in this video; have a look

The all white themed party saw Ananya posing with cousin Ahaan Panday at the bride’s residence. Also seen at the party was the bride’s mother Deanne Panday and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani, among others who came dressed in all white.

Check out the post here;

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and later with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. The actress has a massive fan following on social media and fans are eager to see her in her forthcoming films.

Also Read- “She is struggling a lot to look hot” - netizens troll Ananya Panday for her latest bikini pictures

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-latestly 

