Ananya Panday reveals the only person she hugs while sharing an adorable picture, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday roped in for Shakun Batra's project with Deepika Padukone. The current schedule is in Mumbai because of which the paparazzi and onlookers have caught a glimpse of them from time to time. They have also been spotted on Sunday as they stepped out after shoot nearby the historic Gateway of India in the city. For the unversed, their earlier shooting schedule for the yet-to-be-titled movie happened in Goa a few weeks ago.

Recently, Ananya Panday has shared a picture with Deepika Padukone on her Instagram handle that is winning the internet. The Student of the Year 2 star’s eyes lightens up as she gives a hug to Deepika while looking at the camera. While the latter’s face is not visible in the picture, we can very well figure out that she looks uber cool in the all-black outfit. Meanwhile, Ananya has added a sweet caption along with the post that reads, “The only person I hug.”



ALSO READ – (Hrithik Roshan's beard chronicle)



Check out the picture below:

Apart from Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday, Shakun Batra’s movie also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. The upcoming movie has been making headlines ever since its inception. Talking about Ananya, the actress last featured in the movie Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s last movie was Chhapaak that released in January earlier this year. The actress has a sports drama lined up that also stars none other than her husband Ranveer Singh himself.

SOURCE – PINKVILLA

ALSO READ – (Varun shares 'main brief' by David Dhawan during 'Coolie No 1' shoot)