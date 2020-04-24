Ananya Panday tries to copy Tara Sutaria

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who debuted last year, showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress went on to win hearts with her second movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a hit at the box office.

Ananya, with her cuteness and her acting chops, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

The actress in a very small span of time has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to have more of her in movies.

On the other hand, Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria made her debut in Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya.

She was very well accepted by the audiences and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for her amazing acting skills and dance moves.

She went to win the hearts of the audiences with her action thriller Marjawan with Sidharth Malhotra.

Now, the fans on social media have shared an amazing throwback video where we see that Ananya is trying to enact Tara and nails it.

This is indeed a hilarious video where we see both the SOTY2 actresses gelling well. The bond between them is evident, and we wish to see more of them.

