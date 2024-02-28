Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is expecting a child, posts how she cannot wait for the baby

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the well-known actresses of the Hindi movie industry that has given some good performances over the time. Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday. Ananya Panday started her acting career with Hindi movie Student Of The Year 2 where we got to watch her alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

We know about the Kapoor family in Hindi film industry but that is not the only family that’s so famous. That’s right! Even the Panday family has now become famous and people keep a tab on the members of the family as they are very much interested about what’s happening in their personal and professional life.

Talking about members of the Panday family, there’s one member, Alanna Panday that got the interest levels high. Alanna is the sister of Ahaan Panday and the cousin of Hindi movie industry’s Hottie Ananya Panday, and the niece of yesteryear Star Chunky Panday.

Alanna Panday is a fairly well-known YouTuber who has been sharing videos of her life, way of life, and style. Occasionally, the Panday Family is featured in her vlogs.

Last year, on March 16, social media influencer and stunning YouTuber Alanna Panday married the love of her life, Ivor McCray. Fans were able to view some behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding and were blown away by how extravagant and happy it was.

Now, things have taken a beautiful turn as the social media influencer has posted about her pregnancy on Instagram profile where a lot of fans keep waiting for more updates. Check out the post below:

In the post, we can see that the influencer has also shown us the sonography, giving a peak at the baby and in the caption she mentions very beautifully how she cannot wait for the baby to arrive.

