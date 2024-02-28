Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is expecting a child, posts how she cannot wait for the baby

Last year, on March 16, social media influencer and stunning YouTuber Alanna Panday married the love of her life, Ivor McCray. Now, things have taken a beautiful turn.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 11:01
movie_image: 
Alanna Panday

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the well-known actresses of the Hindi movie industry that has given some good performances over the time. Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday. Ananya Panday started her acting career with Hindi movie Student Of The Year 2 where we got to watch her alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

We know about the Kapoor family in Hindi film industry but that is not the only family that’s so famous. That’s right! Even the Panday family has now become famous and people keep a tab on the members of the family as they are very much interested about what’s happening in their personal and professional life.

Talking about members of the Panday family, there’s one member, Alanna Panday that got the interest levels high. Alanna is the sister of Ahaan Panday and the cousin of Hindi movie industry’s Hottie Ananya Panday, and the niece of yesteryear Star Chunky Panday.

Also read - Ananya Panday’s cousin, Social Media Influencer Alanna Panday threw an extravagant white-themed Bridal Brunch, and the pictures are breathtaking! Check out the photos here!

Alanna Panday is a fairly well-known YouTuber who has been sharing videos of her life, way of life, and style. Occasionally, the Panday Family is featured in her vlogs.

Last year, on March 16, social media influencer and stunning YouTuber Alanna Panday married the love of her life, Ivor McCray. Fans were able to view some behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding and were blown away by how extravagant and happy it was.

Now, things have taken a beautiful turn as the social media influencer has posted about her pregnancy on Instagram profile where a lot of fans keep waiting for more updates. Check out the post below:

In the post, we can see that the influencer has also shown us the sonography, giving a peak at the baby and in the caption she mentions very beautifully how she cannot wait for the baby to arrive.

Also read - IT’S A YES! Alanna Panday gets engaged to boyfriend Ivor McCray in the Maldives

Show us your excitement for Alanna Panday in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Alanna Panday Ananya Panday Ahaan Panday Chunky Panday Bollywood Hindi movies sexy youtubers hot influencers Alanna Panday hot Alanna Panday fans Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 11:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 17 star Ayesha Khan secures role in film alongside THIS South superstar
MUMBAI: Ayesha Khan, best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 17, continues to make her mark in the field of...
Taapsee Pannu's March wedding with Mathias Boe; Exclude Bollywood A-listers from the guest list
MUMBAI: According to the latest reports, Taapsee Pannu is scheduled to marry her long-term lover Mathias Boe in March....
Article 370 box office day 5: Yami Gautam starrer continues its journey towards becoming a CLEAN HIT
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is getting great and fantastic reviews from the critics all over and...
Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is expecting a child, posts how she cannot wait for the baby
MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the well-known actresses of the Hindi movie industry that has given some good...
Crakk box office day 5: Vidyut Jammwal starrer continues to CRASH miserably
MUMBAI: Movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience and was the point of...
Jhanak SPOILER: Oh No! Dadu’s health deteriorates considerably; Jhanak struggles to save him
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu's March wedding with Mathias Boe; Exclude Bollywood A-listers from the guest list
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu's March wedding with Mathias Boe; Exclude Bollywood A-listers from the guest list
Article
Article 370 box office day 5: Yami Gautam starrer continues its journey towards becoming a CLEAN HIT
Crakk
Crakk box office day 5: Vidyut Jammwal starrer continues to CRASH miserably
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal believes Hrithik Roshan is the ultimate relatable figure in stardom and popularity
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan's Christmas return CONFIRMED; 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to hit screens in December 2024
Shah
Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena form new mutual admiration club; is a collab on the cards?