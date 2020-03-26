Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli comes to a halt due to COVID 19; the actress speaks about her quarantine days

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill due to Coronavirus outbreak. Due to COVID 19, people are making sure to take safety measures. The Coronavirus outbreak has also lead to malls and restaurants getting shut.

It has also lead to the decision of stalling shoots for films and TV shows. Thus, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli also came to a halt but reveals Ananya Panday herself how they only had one more day's shoot left to call it a wrap. However, she also added how everyone's safety comes first so they all have to wait now until things go back to being normal which she hopes happens soon.

Ananya also got talking on how everything has, in turn, lead to a delay in the film with Shakun Batra as they were supposed to start shoot this month. Speaking about her quarantine days, Ananya reveals how she has been trying to be productive and that she has been in the house for the past 10 days. Ananya also revealed how she will make her contribution to the relief fund set up by the guild in order to help those who earn their living on a daily wage basis.

