Ananya Pandey to join Deepika Padukone in Karan Johar’s next

MUMBAI: Post her debut movie Student of the Year 2, Ananya has a lot of films lined up.

Her recent movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh is doing well at the box office. As we all know, finally Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar will be working together and recently, Siddhant Chaturvedi was roped in to play the main lead in the movie.

Now as per sources, Ananya has been roped in to play the second lead in the movie which will be helmed by Shakun Batra. Ananya Pandey's two films 'Student of the Year 2' and 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' have been released and these days she is shooting director-turned-producer Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Khali Peeli' with Ishan Khattar.

Well, it will be very interesting to see Deepika and Ananya sharing screen space together for the first time.