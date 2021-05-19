Ananya Pandey or Anushka Sen: Who looks fitter in gym wear?

MUMBAI: Bollywood is seeing some amazing new talents coming up and one of such amazing talents is the actress Ananya Pandey daughter of Chunky Pandey. The actress right from her debut movie had made her strong mark in the hearts of millions of fans. And on the other hand television actress Anushka Sen, who had appeared in the movies like Crazy Cukkad Family and Lihaaf The Quilt , she had also made her acting mark in web series.

The fans all over never fail to shower their love towards their favourite stars, and today we have come across this amazing post share by the fans where actress Ananya Pandey and Anushka Sen in their outfit giving us major fitness goals. No doubt both Ananya and Anushka both are 2 of the fittest newbies in B Town, and the fans always look forward for their fitness post.

ALSO READ – (Malaika Arora or Madhuri Dixit who slayed this saree look better)

Have a look

From this picture shared by the fans who do you think is the fittest between the 2? Do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front Ananya Pandey was last seen in the movie Kaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter which was an OTT release, and will be next seen with Vijay Devarakonda in the movie Liger. On the other hand Anushka Sen was last seen in web series Crassh, and currently she is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – (Here is how Anil Kapoor is wishing wife Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary)