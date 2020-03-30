This is Ananya Pandey’s biggest phobia

MUMBAI: Ananya Pandey, who debuted last year with Student of the Year 2, showed immense potential right from her first movie. The actress went on to win hearts with her second movie titled Pati Patni Aur Woh, which was a hit at the box office.

Ananya, with her cuteness and her acting chops, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

The SOTY2 actress was earlier seen playing antakshari with her celebs friends during her quarantine time. Now, she took to social media to share some details about herself.

As we see, her biggest phobia is looking down the stairs. After listing a few more fears, she says she is also scared of her mom.

When asked about her current crush, the actress shared a picture of 'sujji ka halwa'.

Well, Ananya is surely keeping her fans entertained during house arrest.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in an action flick titled Fighter alongside Vijay Devarakonda.