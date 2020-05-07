Ananya Pandey is the HIGHEST PAID DEBUTANT in Bollywood!

MUMBAI: While people may claim that nepotism is the reason why certain celebrities are where they are today in the entertainment industry and have not had to work too hard, well, let us tell you, it certainly is not in ways more than one.

While the keyword might have helped in a certain percentage, actors really have had to work on themselves. Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan are a few names who are a testimony of how they worked extremely hard on themselves to shed extra kilos and work hard apart from going through rehearsals and acing the art of acting. It may seem to be an easy job but it certainly is not everybody's cup of cake!

There are a lot of aspiring actors who try their luck and Ananya Pandey, Chunky Pandey's daughter, who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and fellow

debutante Tara Sutaria seems to be a shining star!

Well, there are sources which inform us that Ananya is the highest paid debutant in the industry. According to sources, apparently, she was paid 2 crore 50 lakhs for her debut film! However, there are some sources who refute the same and claim that she was paid around a crore and half.

Whatever may be the amount among these, it still makes her the highest paid debutants in the industry!

Way to go Ananya!