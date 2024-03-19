Ancient Warrior in a Modern World - Shahid Kapoor Dons the Mantle of ‘Ashwatthama’ for Pooja Entertainment's magnum opus ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 20:04
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI : Pooja Entertainment is gearing up to take the audience on a thrilling journey where ancient legend meets modern marvel. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, the magnum opus is helmed by Sachin Ravi. Kapoor takes the stage in his most monumental role yet, in ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’ – a magnum opus that tells a gripping tale which blurs the lines between myth and reality. The magnum opus ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’ to be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film delves into the Legend of The Immortal Warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today. Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years.

In the sneak peek given, the makers promised us an adrenaline-fueled clash of titans as ancient valor clashes with contemporary might. It will be an electrifying ride where the past and present collide, and the true essence of heroism is put to the ultimate test.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani says, “Every project we undertake is not just about entertainment; it's about creating an experience that resonates deeply with audiences, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I wanted to do an unexpected film and that's when this came our way. It is a modern-day spin on a story we all know and the interpretation of the legend has been a joy to achieve."

Director Sachin Ravi tells us, “For me, immortality is an intriguing concept that evokes a plethora of emotions and dramatic scenarios. The story of Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, an immortal being believed to be living even today, is what fuelled my desire to delve into his narrative. My aim was to bring this tale to life, placing him in the present timeline and navigating the intricate psyche of an immortal being, exploring how he perceives a world he has witnessed for thousands of years. I sought to present his story within the grandeur of an epic-scaled action film."

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment and directed by Sachin Ravi, is a magnum opus that will release in theatres across the world.
 
 

 

 

 

 

Shahid Kapoor Vashu Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani Deepshika Deshmukh Pooja Entertainment Sachin Ravi Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Hindi Tamil Telugu Malayalam Kannada TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 20:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Before Ae Watan Mere Watan, here are 7 unheard stories from history you shouldn’t miss
MUMBAI: Ae Watan Mere Watan directed by Kannan Iyerhas been in the news for a while. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in...
A.R Rahman and Prithviraj Sukumaran get Candid in this Exclusive BTS from the sets of The Goat Life
MUMBAI: NATIONAL, 19th March 2024: With only 9 days to go for the release of the greatest ever survival adventure, the...
Ikkis: Agastya Nanda joins hands with THIS famous costar of grandfather Amitabh Bachchan
MUMBAI: Maddock Films is known to make some amazing projects with many well-known actors and mind-blowing stories. The...
Jhanak SPOILER: Shrishti steals Jhanak's limelight by calling her a maid
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Aankh Micholi SPOILER: Rukmini faces huge humiliation
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Mirzapur S3: Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi to fight for the throne in this season
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved shows of all time is Mirzapur, the series that has great names like Pankaj...
Recent Stories
Prithviraj
A.R Rahman and Prithviraj Sukumaran get Candid in this Exclusive BTS from the sets of The Goat Life
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Prithviraj
A.R Rahman and Prithviraj Sukumaran get Candid in this Exclusive BTS from the sets of The Goat Life
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan undergoes martial arts training and learns to fight with a Japanese Katana
Suriya Sivakumar
Prepare yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience with Kanguva! The marvelous teaser from Suriya Sivakumar and Studio Green's big-scale film OUT Now
Kareena Kapoor Khan
This Holi Groove on the beats of Choli; As The Highly Anticipated Track from Crew Drops Tomorrow!
Devara
‘Devara: Part 1’: Man of Masses NTR Jr heads to Goa to begin new shoot schedule for the magnum opus
Ananya
Call My Bae actress Ananya Panday sets some major fashion goals in this new photoshoot