Ancient Warrior in a Modern World - Shahid Kapoor Dons the Mantle of ‘Ashwatthama’ for Pooja Entertainment's magnum opus ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’

MUMBAI : Pooja Entertainment is gearing up to take the audience on a thrilling journey where ancient legend meets modern marvel. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, the magnum opus is helmed by Sachin Ravi. Kapoor takes the stage in his most monumental role yet, in ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’ – a magnum opus that tells a gripping tale which blurs the lines between myth and reality. The magnum opus ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’ to be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film delves into the Legend of The Immortal Warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today. Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years.

In the sneak peek given, the makers promised us an adrenaline-fueled clash of titans as ancient valor clashes with contemporary might. It will be an electrifying ride where the past and present collide, and the true essence of heroism is put to the ultimate test.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani says, “Every project we undertake is not just about entertainment; it's about creating an experience that resonates deeply with audiences, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts and minds. After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I wanted to do an unexpected film and that's when this came our way. It is a modern-day spin on a story we all know and the interpretation of the legend has been a joy to achieve."

Director Sachin Ravi tells us, “For me, immortality is an intriguing concept that evokes a plethora of emotions and dramatic scenarios. The story of Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, an immortal being believed to be living even today, is what fuelled my desire to delve into his narrative. My aim was to bring this tale to life, placing him in the present timeline and navigating the intricate psyche of an immortal being, exploring how he perceives a world he has witnessed for thousands of years. I sought to present his story within the grandeur of an epic-scaled action film."

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment and directed by Sachin Ravi, is a magnum opus that will release in theatres across the world.



