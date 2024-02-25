Andhadhun: Amazing! The sleeper hit that conquered hearts and box offices

MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of Bollywood, certain films emerge as game-changers, captivating audiences with their unique storyline and exceptional performances. One such film is 'Andhadhun', starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Released in 2018, 'Andhadhun' follows the story of a blind piano player who becomes entangled in a web of murder and deceit. Despite its modest budget of Rs 32 crore, the film became a monumental success, earning over Rs 456 crore worldwide and solidifying its place as one of Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest hits.

'Andhadhun' resonated with audiences not just in India but also abroad, particularly in China, where it was released as 'Piano Player' in 2019. The film's success in China was unprecedented, grossing Rs 335 crore and cementing its status as a global phenomenon.

Also Read: WHAT! Not Ayushmann Khurrana, but this actor was first choice for Andhadhun

The film's success can be attributed to its gripping storyline, stellar performances, and innovative direction by Sriram Raghavan. Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal of the blind protagonist received widespread acclaim, further enhancing his reputation as a versatile actor.

'Andhadhun' also achieved critical acclaim, winning several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Its success paved the way for remakes in other languages, including Telugu ('Maestro'), Malayalam ('Bhramam'), and Tamil ('Andhagan'), highlighting its universal appeal.

Even years after its release, 'Andhadhun' continues to be celebrated for its storytelling and remains a shining example of how a well-crafted film can transcend borders and captivate audiences worldwide.

Also Read: Sriram Raghavan wants to work on something 'challenging' with Ayushmann Khurrana

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA