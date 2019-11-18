Anees Bazmee feels making a SEQUEL is more DIFFICULT

MUMBAI: Director Anees Bazmee, who is gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, feels that making a sequel is more difficult.



Speaking about the challenges of conceiving a sequel, he told India Forums, “A sequel has plus points and minus points as well. You make a sequel when your previous film has done exceptionally well and people have offered a lot of love, but the disadvantage is that the expectation also rises. So there are advantages and disadvantages as well. In a sequel, you don't need to waste your time establishing your characters and from word go you can start your story. That is the advantage, but the audience also expects a lot from a character and if you don't grow that character the audience feels betrayed. That's why I feel making a sequel is more difficult, however, on a business basis, it is really good and they carry the goodwill of the first film.”