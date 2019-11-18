News

Anees Bazmee feels making a SEQUEL is more DIFFICULT

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 05:53 PM

MUMBAI: Director Anees Bazmee, who is gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, feels that making a sequel is more difficult. 

Speaking about the challenges of conceiving a sequel, he told India Forums, “A sequel has plus points and minus points as well. You make a sequel when your previous film has done exceptionally well and people have offered a lot of love, but the disadvantage is that the expectation also rises. So there are advantages and disadvantages as well. In a sequel, you don't need to waste your time establishing your characters and from word go you can start your story. That is the advantage, but the audience also expects a lot from a character and if you don't grow that character the audience feels betrayed. That's why I feel making a sequel is more difficult, however, on a business basis, it is really good and they carry the goodwill of the first film.”

Tags > Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event...

Star’s grace the red carpet of an award event function
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Salman Khan inaugurates his fitness brand Being...

Salman Khan inaugurates his fitness brand Being Strong
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
R Madhavan
R Madhavan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik

past seven days