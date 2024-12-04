Anees Bazmee Praises His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan - Calls Him An Extremely Good & Honest Actor!

MUMBAI : Director Anees Bazmee, known for his knack for crafting rib-tickling comedies, saw his greatest triumph with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. With the blockbuster success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and the anticipation surrounding its sequel, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' Bazmee has found himself working closely with one of Bollywood's youngest and most successful superstars, Kartik Aaryan and continues to rave about his skills as a performer.

Speaking to a leading publication Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee said," Kartik Aaryan is a very good actor. His comic timing is fabulous and he is very on-point with his expressions, whether it is horror, comedy, or drama. In the Bhool Bhulaiyaa films, his character is never made to look like a hero. He is a normal young man who gets scared like all of us. Kartik is a very honest actor and extremely popular with all kinds of audiences."

Bazmee's words echo the sentiments of many who have witnessed Aaryan's meteoric rise in the industry. Kartik has carved a niche for himself with his ability to seamlessly transition between genres, delivering memorable performances in each. From the charming boy-next-door in romantic comedies to the intense roles demanding depth and gravitas, the young superstar has showcased his versatility time and again.

What sets Kartik Aaryan apart is not just his acting prowess but also his relatability. Despite his stardom, he effortlessly portrays the vulnerabilities and quirks of everyday individuals, endearing himself to audiences across demographics.

As anticipation mounts for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' fans eagerly await to witness the magic that this dynamic duo will undoubtedly bring to the screen once again.