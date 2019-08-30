Anees Bazmee reveals No Entry sequel to be called No Entry Mein Entry

MUMBAI: No Entry is a comedy film which released in 2005. The narrative of the film left the audience in splits. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, the film features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly with a cameo appearance by Sameera Reddy. Recently, the film has clocked in 14 years.



Anees was overwhelmed with joy when he celebrated fourteen years of No Entry on 26 August. The filmmaker thanked all the people associated with the project and revealed in his post how special is this project for him. His Twitter post read, "#14YearsOfNoEntry today! This film holds a special place in my heart. Bohot saari yaadein judi hai isse.I would like to thank everyone who was a part of this [email protected] @AnilKapoor @FardeenFKhan @LaraDutta @bipsluvurself @CelinaJaitly @Esha_Deol @BoneyKapoor" Along with the director, producer Boney Kapoor too took to his social media handle to thank everyone and hinted towards the sequel of the film. Boney Kapoor tweeted, "The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry."



Take a look below:

The biggest hit of 2005 No Entry celebrates its 14th anniversary today! Soon, we will all enjoy a more mischievous, more wicked and more entertaining #NoEntry2. Thank you @BazmeeAnees and all connected to the project. #14YearsofNoEntry. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 26, 2019

It has also been confirmed that the movie title will be No Entry Mein Entry and it will be a sequel and not a remake.