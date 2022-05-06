'Anek': Sushil Pandey on playing undercover agent, reuniting with Ayushmann, Anubhav Sinha

MUMBAI : Actor Sushil Pandey, best known for his work in 'Phas Gaye Re Obama', 'Jolly LLB 1 and 2', web series 'Inside Edge 3' and 'Human', is currently seen in Anubhav Sinha's directorial 'Anek' starring alongside Ayushmann Khurrana as an undercover agent.

The actor gets candid about his role and reuniting with Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha after 'Article 15'.

Talking about his role, he says: "I'm essaying a character named Sampat who is an undercover agent with Joshua (Ayushmann's character in the film). Sampat is genetically from Bihar and the longest serving agent in the North East for the government of India. He is the one who understands the reality of locals, their sufferings, life and needs etc."

Sampat's nature underlines emotions rather than his hard-core duty, trying to balance his duty along with humanity. And finally when the time arrives to decide between his job and friendship or job and humanity, he chooses humanity and serves in the best manner."

Sharing his experience reuniting with Anubhav Sinha, he adds: "For me working with him is like flying in my dream world. I feel blessed and thankful to be a part of his good stories. He is an institution in himself, not only for cinema but his world view, wisdom, poetry, literature and his sociopolitical understanding is amazing. Anubhav sir was very particular about everyone's look."

"He wanted me to look vulnerable and common at the same time. So he actually decided on my spiked hair, costumes and specially goatee for my character."

Spilling beans on working with Ayushmann he shares: "It's my second film with Ayushmann. While shooting 'Article 15' in lucknow, we gelled in just 15 minutes. He is a dear friend, a beautiful human being and an amazing co-actor to work with. While shooting for 'Anek', we had a great time together. We enjoyed local food, played cricket with unit members, and went to jungle safaris almost every day off our shoot in Kaziranga."

Lastly, adding about his shooting experience in north east, he states, "The north east is serenely beautiful. Whether it's Assam, Meghalaya or any other place. I have been in Assam and Nagaland before, but during shooting 'Anek' I got along with a few locals who were a part of our local production. While talking to them, I got to know several dynamics, their survival and life in remote areas is still challenging."

SOURCE : IANS