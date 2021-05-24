Angad Bedi shares happy photos with daughter after testing negative

MUMBAI: Angad Bedi on Monday shared a couple of photographs with daughter Mehr where she walks holding his hand and sits on his shoulders.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actor captioned: "One step at a time.. I got you my baby girl."

Angad, who recently tested negative after a 16-day isolation period, shared the good news with his social media followers just a couple of days ago.

Sharing an adorable video where he is seen hugging his daughter Mehr and wife Neha Dhupia, the actor wrote in a recent post: "COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones. Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation i get to see my lovely wife neha and my daughter mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty. But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home. Neha you and mehr together make such a lovely home @nehadhupia. Waheguru Mehr kare. #SHUKAR."

