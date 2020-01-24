News

Angad Bedi takes tips from real cops for his uniformed avatar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jan 2020 06:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Angad Bedi has started shooting for Ekta Kapoor's web series "MumBhai". He has been preparing for his role of a Mumbai police officer in the series by spending time with senior cops of the Mumbai Police Force.

The story is set in the nineties and Angad met policemen who were in service in the city around that time, to understand their first-hand experiences. Some of them have given him constructive advice, which he will be using to bring alive his character of Bhaskar Shetty.

"Meeting cops and hearing their stories have been the most exciting part of my preparation. These men have lived life on the edge. I wouldn't try to romanticise that but their energy is infectious. I was so drawn to how they cracked cases and how they functioned. The more time I spent with them, the more easily I was able to understand my character," Angad said.

"Bhaskar's personality is now an amalgamation of what's on paper and what I have learned from these men. I hope I am able to do justice to their stories because it is important for me to tell their story right. After the faith they showed in me by inviting me into their lives and parting with their personal experiences candidly, I want to do this with greater gusto," he added.

Tags > Angad Bedi, Ekta Kapoor, MumBhai, Bhaskar Shetty, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
23 Jan 2020 05:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shehnaaz hates Sidharth | Vishal Aditya Singh cheats in the task; gets banned from immunity
Shehnaaz hates Sidharth | Vishal Aditya Singh... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
23 Jan 2020 05:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill turn RIVALS | Captaincy task to show real colors of contestants
Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill turn RIVALS |... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days