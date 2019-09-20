Angad Bedi vouches for #MeToo accused Subhas Kapoor

MUMBAI: Acotr Angad Bedi, whose latest Bollywood movie, The Zoya Factor, has released today, has extended sympathy to #MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor.



Angad, who is working on Kapoor’s web series’, The Verdict, came out in support of the director, whose name was recently withdrawn the Mogul by Aamir Khan.



Speaking to Pinkvilla, Angad spoke in support of Subhash, who is accused of sexual harassment. He said, "I don't even know the reality, right? Like, I go and work as a professional and come back home and that is where my job ends. Firstly, what anyone does in their personal life, I am no one to comment on that. Secondly, allegations can be levelled at anyone. What if tomorrow someone makes an allegation against me? What do I do? How do I? Is there a probe? Does it get proved? Is it true... there are many questions I have regarding #MeToo in my head."



He added, "It is a great movement. It was a great voice to hear but it should have an end result. I think #MeToo did not have that end result. My point is tomorrow you can malign anyone's image, what will that man do? Whether he is right or wrong, the damage is already done. For a guy like Subhash Kapoor, I think Aamir Sir is working with him in Mogul. I think for me, he is my filmmaker. I was cast in the film because he thinks I am good, and I have done my work. It is unfortunate what he went through. I sympathise with him, really. I know him on a level where I worked with him and it was all fine. Agreed, a man to man relationship is different but there were women on sets as well and it seemed all well. I think the wave needs to have more gravity. You prove it, and then the person is guilty otherwise it can happen to any celebrated person."



"If someone has done anything wrong with you, you should file an FIR immediately. Why wait for 7-8 years to file an FIR. You strike when the iron is hot and when the person who has done the misdeed should be rightfully punished. It can't be just highlighted in the media and nothing done about it," Angad concluded.