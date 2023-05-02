Anil on 4 decades in Bollywood: One thing that hasn't changed is virtue of hard work

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has summed up his journey of over 40 years in Hindi cinema, where he has been feted with numerous awards and honours.
MUMBAI : Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has summed up his journey of over 40 years in Hindi cinema, where he has been feted with numerous awards and honours.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a string of photographs featuring his journey of four decades in Bollywood. The pictures show Anil winning multiple award during his run in the showbiz industry.

He captioned it: "In the 4 decades that I've been around, tides have changed, talent has changed, tastes have changed and audiences certainly have changed... The one thing that hasn't changed is the virtue of hard work, persistence and conviction, and they are rewards enough.. But a few awards don't hurt."

The 66-year-old star, who has appeared in over 100 films in his career, established himself as a leading man with his roles in 'Meri Jung'. He was later seen in blockbusters such as 'Karma', 'Mr. India', 'Parinda', 'Tezaab', '1942: A Love Story', 'Taal', 'Nayak', 'Welcome', 'Race', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Malang' and 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' to name a few.

He made his debut in international films with Danny Boyle's Academy Award-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

Looking forward, Anil will next be seen in the upcoming action-thriller series 'The Night Manager', which also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor. He will also be seen in the film 'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

 15 years of 'Welcome': Playing Majnu bhai came naturally to Anil Kapoor, reveals actor .

