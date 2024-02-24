Anil Kapoor celebrates 35 years of his iconic film ‘Eeshwar’, shares pictures!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 16:41
movie_image: 
Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: Megastar Anil Kapoor celebrated 35 years of his popular and classic film ‘Eeshwar’, which had released in 1989. The actor took to his social media handles in which he revisited his memories of the film with a poster and a movie still. Interestingly, ‘Eeshwar’ is a Hindi remake of Telugu film titled Swathi Mutyam. The megastar had previously spoken about how the foundation of his career was built on films, which were a remake of movies made in Tamil and Telugu.

Anil Kapoor has also often remembered late director-writer K Vishwanath, who directed 'Swathi Mutyam' as well as 'Eeshwar'. He recalled how K Vishwanath was one of the directors who contributed to his career. “I got to learn a lot from him and he was truly one of the greats of his time,” the cinema icon had said. 

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in 'Fighter', which went on to become a box office blockbuster with collection of Rs 352 crore. He recently received Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor in supporting role for 'Animal,' which had released in 2023.

Anil Kapoor Eeshwar Swathi Mutyam K Vishwanath Fighter Animal Dadasaheb Phalke Award best actor Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/24/2024 - 16:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan and Savi at odds because of Surekha
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
‘Humari Baat Hee Alag Hai' Bhagya Lakshmi's #RishMi show us why they are so loved
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the serial is doing pretty well...
Shivangi Joshi turns heads with her a luxurious bag worth THIS whopping price
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is one of the most fashionable actresses on television and never fails to win over her fans...
5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered the Art of Antagonism - Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol to Shah Rukh Khan
MUMBAI: In the realm of Bollywood, the true mark of an actor's versatility lies in their ability to seamlessly...
Baghin: ‘Such opportunities are offered to A-lister movie stars, doing this show is a blessing in disguise’, says Ansh Bagri - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : Baghin is a series based on the battle between MAN vs BEAST.  It is said that the heroine will be possessed by...
Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals why he cast Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ajay Devgn in the film
MUMBAI :Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film "Black" stands as a testament to his directorial prowess and storytelling...
Recent Stories
Arjun
5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered the Art of Antagonism - Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol to Shah Rukh Khan
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Arjun
5 Bollywood Stars Who Mastered the Art of Antagonism - Arjun Rampal, Bobby Deol to Shah Rukh Khan
Ajay
Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals why he cast Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ajay Devgn in the film
Sridevi death anniversary
Sridevi death anniversary Have a look at the unseen family pictures of the late actress
Anant
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Shah Rukh Khan to charge THIS whopping amount for performing at the pre-wedding festivities
Sidharth Malhotra
Yodha update: Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna steal hearts with their heart-melting romance in this latest song
Crew
Crew Teaser OUT NOW! Buckle up for turbulence! Get ready for a wild ride with these three sassy flight attendants: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon