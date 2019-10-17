Anil Kapoor celebrates Karwa Chauth in a unique way

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor, who will be seen in films like Pagalpanti, Takht, Malang and Mumbai Saga, celebrated Karwa Chauth in a unique way.



The actor is an inspiration for all of us as he manages to own a well-maintained and fit physique at this age. And on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the 62-year-old actor shared a video of himself at his best and thanked wife Sunita Kapoor for her prayers, love, and affection. Forever young Anil Kapoor shared his fitness video where he sprinted to his best and wrote in his caption," ll your love, prayers, and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and every day! Happy karva chauth @kapoor.sunita"



Take a look below: