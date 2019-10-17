News

Anil Kapoor celebrates Karwa Chauth in a unique way

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2019 05:25 PM

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor, who will be seen in films like Pagalpanti, Takht, Malang and Mumbai Saga, celebrated Karwa Chauth in a unique way. 

The actor is an inspiration for all of us as he manages to own a well-maintained and fit physique at this age. And on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, the 62-year-old actor shared a video of himself at his best and thanked wife Sunita Kapoor for her prayers, love, and affection. Forever young Anil Kapoor shared his fitness video where he sprinted to his best and wrote in his caption," ll your love, prayers, and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and every day!  Happy karva chauth @kapoor.sunita" 

Take a look below:

Tags > Anil Kapoor, Pagalpanti, Takht, Malang, Mumbai Saga, Sunita Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
17 Oct 2019 05:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Krystle D’Souza gets chatty about being a part of Naagin series, and more
Krystle D’Souza gets chatty about being a part of... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Screening of ALTBalaji's Fittrat

Screening of ALTBalaji's Fittrat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Itishree Singh
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey

past seven days