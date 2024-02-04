Anjini Dhawan strikes a stunning pose in this new photoshoot

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of fans over the time with her beautiful pictures and fashion goals all over the social media. Anjini Dhawan became the subject of conversation when she was first seen in the wedding ceremony of Varun Dhawan and Natasha. She took over the internet and there were many pictures and posts which were floating all over the internet of the star Anjini Dhawan.

With her beautiful pictures she has indeed created a solid fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming posts of the star and over the time she has been blessing the internet feed with some great pictures. Once again, she has managed to grab the attention of the fans with a new photoshoot where she is looking supremely beautiful and extremely gorgeous.

Definitely, Anjini Dhawan knows the perfect formula to set the internet on Fire and attract the attention of the fans and audience. She definitely knows to make our jaws drop with her extremely beautiful pictures.

The fans all over were not only praising Anjini Dhawan but they are also saying that they would love to see her in the acting industry soon! What are your views on these pictures of Anjini Dhawan and do you really want to see her in the acting industry? Do let us know in the comment section below.

