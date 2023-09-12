Vacay Goals! Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan shares some beautiful pictures from her trip to Assam, check it out

MUMBAI: Anjini Dhawan, daughter of Siddharth Dhawan and Varun Dhawan’s niece has been grabbing attention of the fans with her posts and pictures. She was first spotted by fans in the wedding pictures of actor Varun Dhawan.

While the fans were appreciating the star kid Anjini Dhawan's cuteness, they later got introduced to her hotness and started looking up to her for their fitness goals. Since then, fans have been showering all the love for the star.

Also read - Fitness Goals! Varun Dhawan’s Niece Anjini Dhawan is here to set fitness goals post Diwali, check it out

Anjini Dhawan has really grabbed a lot of attention as an influencer on her Instagram profile and enjoys a huge 262k followers who all love her for her hotness and her gym workouts.

Anjini is not just admired for her fitness but also her hot and beautiful photo shoots and her healthy and fun-filled lifestyle. Her social media presence is quite mesmerizing as the fans and followers always wait eagerly for the latest posts from her side.

Every time she posts something on her Instagram profile, the followers of Anjini go crazy and fall in love with her all over again.

This time, the actress has once again updated her fans with something exciting as she is out taking a tour of Assam. Check out the post below:

As we can see in the post how Anjini Dhawan has been taking a trip to Assam and in the post, she has shown us some beautiful places of Assam.

Also read -Wow! This dance video of Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is grabbing a lot of attention

What do you think about Anjini’s trip? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.