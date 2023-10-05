Wow! This dance video of Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan is grabbing a lot of attention

MUMBAI: Niece of Varun Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan has been grabbing the attention of fans with her beautiful pictures all over the internet. It was during the wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal where Anjini Dhawan was spotted. Since then, there are many who crush on her.

She started to grab attention of the fans with her pictures all over the internet, which are ruling the hearts of millions. She has indeed created a strong fan base for herself, who always look forward to her upcoming pictures and posts.

We have often watched the dance videos of Anjini Dhawan, which attract the fans. Today, this latest dance video of the star is winning hearts again and getting some jaw dropping reactions from the fans.

ALSO READ – What! Priyanka Chopra falls hard on her butt at ‘Love Again’ premier, thanks Hollywood paps for not capturing the embarrassing moment

Looking at this dance video, we won't be wrong in saying that she is a perfect heroine material and can be one of the best dancers of the Bollywood industry if she chooses to be a part of it. What are your views on Anjini Dhawan and how will you rate her dancing skills? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ –Must Read! Jaya Bachchan to play negative role in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Netizens has some hilarious reactions to this news