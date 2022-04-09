Ankita Lokhande: Sushant Singh Rajput was my guru

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who had dated Sushant Singh Rajput, was left teary-eyed after a dance-based reality show paid an emotional tribute to the late actor, who died by suicide aged 34 in June 2020.

MUMBAI : Actress Ankita Lokhande, who had dated Sushant Singh Rajput, was left teary-eyed after a dance-based reality show paid an emotional tribute to the late actor, who died by suicide aged 34 in June 2020.

'Pavitra Rishta' stars Ankita and Usha Nadkarni will be seen gracing the show as guests for the show 'Pavitra Rishta Special Episode' on 'DID Super Moms'.

Contestants will be seen putting their best foot forward during the shoot. However, one contestant named Sadhna and her choreographer Bhaarat's performance to the song 'Yaadein Yaad Aati Hai' from the 2001 film 'Yaadein' sung by Hariharan, caught everyone's attention.

The performance was a tribute to the late actor. Not just that, the musical act honoured the struggle and successful journey of Sushant Singh Rajput's life, which left everyone on set in tears.

A teary-eyed Ankita called it a "very emotional act."

She added: "The day, Sushant left us, I believe we have all remembered him more. I am very proud of the work he has done. In my opinion, he has put in a lot more effort than anyone else I've seen in my entire life. In the beginning, I had no idea what acting was all about."

"It would not have been possible for me to be what I am today without Sushant, he was my guru. I wish him happiness wherever he is, God bless him."

'DID Super Moms' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE IANS 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/04/2022 - 19:30

