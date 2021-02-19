Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, Poonam Dhillon's son, ready for his 'quirky' debut

MUMBAI: Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, son of actress Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed film, Tuesdays And Fridays.

He describes the film as "lighthearted", and "a quirky take on a millennial love story". Opening up with IANS, he adds: "I play a character called Varun. He is an Indian author from London. The film shows how he meets this girl who is a lawyer and they mutually decide that they will go on a date only on Tuesdays and Fridays."

Would he be comfortable doing something like this in real life?

"I will get into trouble if I did that! I don't know if this concept would work in real life because If you genuinely love someone you will feel like meeting that person everyday. If you meet that person only on two days a week and feel like seeing them on a third day then what do you do?" he replies.

Anmol is a bundle of emotions with the release date of his film nearing, and so is his mother. Did she offer suggestions?

ALSO READ – (Dia Mirza's wedding ceremony used 'completely biodegradable' material)

"Mom is proud and excited for me. She feels like any other mother would feel for their son and daughter before their first film. We have watched the trailer together. She advised me to work hard, it's a very fast industry to make a mark in. You have to be honest, humble and nice to people," he says.

Hit or flop, he is prepared to accept the film's fate. "Once you decide to become an actor, you are trained to deal with success, failure, criticism, acceptance and rejection equally. It is not easy, I know that. But I am prepared for it. You can't take either success or failure too seriously and that's the best way to deal with it. I am just beginning as an actor, I'm sure I'll learn it gradually" he says.

Written and directed by Taranveer Singh, Tuesdays And Fridays also marks the Bollywood debut of Femina Miss India 2014 Jhataleka Malhotra. The film releases on February 19.

ALSO READ – (R Madhavan requests people to stop perceiving actors as IDIOTS after he received Doctor Of Letters (D. Litt.); read more)