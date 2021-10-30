ANNOUNCED! Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do to hit theatres on Republic Day weekend 2022

MUMBAI: Last month, when it was announced that Maharashtra theatres will be opening from October 22, there was a wave of joy and relief that ran through the industry. For the next couple of days, we saw a plethora of release date announcements happening with makers and actors trying to block out a favourable weekend for their films.

Even till now, new release dates are being announced every other day and now we have a new addition to the list. Rajkummar Rao, who just recently had a release yesterday with the Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal co-starrer Hum Do Humare Do, has announced the release date of his next, Badhaai Do today.

Sharing a picture on Instagram with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar and director Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Rajkummar announced their arrival in theatres on Republic Day weekend 2022. “Theatre ready... Aap ready... Toh hum bhi ready...Republic Day weekend 2022 ko aa rahe hain hum aapse milne in cinemas to celebrate… So save the date!! And congratulations nahi #BadhaaiDo,” he wrote.

Badhaai Do is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 surprise blockbuster, Badhaai Ho. It starred Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra and the late Surekha Sikri and became one of the biggest successes of the year, even bagging two National Film Awards—Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress for Sikri. It revived the career of Neena Gupta, who went on to bag a lot of big and successful offers due to the success of the film.

Badhaai Ho depicted the story of a middle-aged couple with two grown up kids, who suffer from an accidental pregnancy, and how the whole family deals with that news. So far, there hasn’t been any official announcement on the subject of Badhaai Do, but it will be tackling an important social issue.

