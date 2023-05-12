Announcement! Ajay Devgn makes an announcement, teams up with Neeraj Pandey for his upcoming movie

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn has been on a roll now. The actor has been making announcements related to his upcoming movie Singham Again wherein many actors like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many other actors will be featuring.

Recently, there was also a buzz about Ajay Devgn making a Hindi remake of a Gujarati movie ‘Vash’ featuring Janki Bodiwala. Now the actor has once again made a major announcement about an upcoming movie.

This time, the actor has joined hands with director Neeraj Pandey who is known for OTT series like Special OPS, The Freelancer, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter among others. He has also directed some amazing movies like M.S. Dhoni, Baby, A Wednesday and many more.

Neeraj Pandey and Ajay Devgn have now teamed up for an upcoming movie ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’. Ajay Devgn made an announcement on his Instagram profile also revealing the release date of the movie to be 26th April, 2024.

Take a look at the post below:

As we can see in the post, Ajay Devgn has revealed the name of the movie and the release date too. It seems the actor is going to have quite a busy time with so many projects in hand. Meanwhile, the fans of the actor are all waiting for Singham Again as they want to see him once again in the action avatar.

