Announcement! Trailer of Merry Christmas starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif to be released tomorrow, deets inside

Witnessing Vijay Sethupathi alongside Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly going to be an entirely new experience. Now, we are here with another update related to the movie which will surely satisfy the fans.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 12:20
movie_image: 
Vijay Sethpathi and Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Merry Christmas is the collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi, who stunned everyone with his performance in Jawan, and Katrina Kaif, who is currently basking in the glory of Tiger 3.

Jawan and Tiger 3 both shattered a few records, captivating the audience with their superb action and suspense. While everyone was enamored with Emraan Hashmi's portrayal of a villain in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful return in the film.

Also read - Latest Update! Katrina Kaif to commence shooting for ‘Merry Christmas’ from THIS date

Originally scheduled for release in December, the film's release date was moved back, which disappointed fans who had been anticipating it with great anticipation.

When the movie's poster was unveiled, it garnered positive feedback since it piqued viewers' interest in what the film would offer. Witnessing Vijay Sethupathi alongside Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly going to be an entirely new experience.

Now, we are here with another update related to the movie which will surely satisfy the fans.

As per reports, the Sriram Raghavan directed movie, MerryChristmas’ trailer will be released tomorrow while the film is set to release on January 12th.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg. The film will be released in Hindi and Tamil.

Also read - Superb! Katrina Kaif was spotted on the sets of ‘Merry Christmas’ after her marriage with Vicky Kaushal

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi Merry Christmas Salman Khan Tiger 3 SRK Shah Rukh Khan JAWAN YRF Atlee Sriram Raghavan Movie News Hindi movie South movie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 12:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dunki advance booking: Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan starrer’s most expensive ticket price will make your jaws drop
MUMBAI: After a super duper 2023 with films like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to entertain his fans for...
Exposed: Rohit learns the truth about Ruhi and Armaan’s relationship in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The Rajan Shahi...
Announcement! Trailer of Merry Christmas starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif to be released tomorrow, deets inside
MUMBAI: Merry Christmas is the collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi, who stunned everyone with his performance in Jawan,...
Jhanak: Oh No! Jhanak cries as Anirudh yells at her, Apu back answers Tanuja
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Exclusive: Mann Ati Sundar actress Tanishq Seth opens up on fat-shaming; says ‘Why can’t a lead actress be fat? This is basically because of our mentality’
MUMBAI: Mann Ati Sundar is a fairly new presentation on Dangal TV which stars Manan Joshi and Tanishq Seth in the...
Oh No: Surekha gives a TIGHT SLAP to Savi for taking a strong stand for Isha Bhosale in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus stars Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles as Savi...
Recent Stories
Dunki
Dunki advance booking: Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan starrer’s most expensive ticket price will make your jaws drop
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dunki
Dunki advance booking: Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan starrer’s most expensive ticket price will make your jaws drop
Zoa Morani
Hotness Alert! Zoa Morani is here to raise the bar of hotness with her hot and sexy looks.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Whoa! Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebration going to be a star-studded affair and will be held on January 13, 2024, in Mumbai; An Invite sent
Aayush Sharma
OMG! Aayush Sharma’s car driver injured in a car accident; A formal complaint has been filed by the police officials
Tanuja Mukerji
Wow! Veteran actress Tanuja Mukerji discharged from hospital; Details inside!
Shahrukh
Must Read! Shahrukh Khan talks about what the characters in Dunki stand for, check out what was unexpected for Taapsee Pannu