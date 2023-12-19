Announcement! Trailer of Merry Christmas starring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif to be released tomorrow, deets inside

MUMBAI: Merry Christmas is the collaboration of Vijay Sethupathi, who stunned everyone with his performance in Jawan, and Katrina Kaif, who is currently basking in the glory of Tiger 3.

Jawan and Tiger 3 both shattered a few records, captivating the audience with their superb action and suspense. While everyone was enamored with Emraan Hashmi's portrayal of a villain in Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful return in the film.

Originally scheduled for release in December, the film's release date was moved back, which disappointed fans who had been anticipating it with great anticipation.

When the movie's poster was unveiled, it garnered positive feedback since it piqued viewers' interest in what the film would offer. Witnessing Vijay Sethupathi alongside Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly going to be an entirely new experience.

Now, we are here with another update related to the movie which will surely satisfy the fans.

As per reports, the Sriram Raghavan directed movie, MerryChristmas’ trailer will be released tomorrow while the film is set to release on January 12th.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani & Jaya Taurani; Sanjay Routray & Kewal Garg. The film will be released in Hindi and Tamil.

