Announcement! Uorfi Javed to debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2!

movie_image: 
Balaji Telefilms

MUMBAI : Love Sex Aur Dhokha indeed arrived with a story that introduced a whole different kind of dynamics which brought a story that presented a change that the generation has been going through when the love in the times of the camera. Now, with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, the makers are bringing a story that is very relevant to this generation which talks about love in the era of the internet and social media. Relevant to the theme of the film, we will get to see the renowned social media sensation, Uorfi Javed making her big screen debut in the film. Being a part of this digitalized world, Uorfi is surely a big example that suits the best in the film as she is the biggest icon who got popularized in India just because of social media. 

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be an interesting story that will bring a story of love in the world of the internet where social media has a major influence. After the news of Tushar Kapoor, Mouni Roy doing a cameo in the film now the makers have revealed that the most famous social media sensation Uorfi Javed will be making her debut on the big screen with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. As we all know, Uorfi Javed is known for her unique fashion sense and social media presence, it would definitely be exciting to see her in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 especially when the story of the film dwells in the world of social media. 

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

 

 

 

 

 


 

