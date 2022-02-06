Annoying! Take a look at the most awkward moment of these B-town celebs

From Kangana Ranaut to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood celebrities are often caught on camera with their oops moment
Annoying! Take a look at the most awkward moment of these B-town celebs
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Bollywood divas had an oops and embarrassing moments caught on the camera!

Well, it seems Kangana's dress was TOO tight for her.

The actress Alia Bhatt faced an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction when she wore a white short dress. The actress was quite uncomfortable in the outfit.

The actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction during an event which made her quite uncomfortable. She was seen wearing a golden shimmery gown with a plunging neckline.


The begum of Nawab wore a beautiful saree which was held with the help of a safety pin.

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a black gown and looked quite uncomfortable. Her fashion choice failed big time.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma faced a wardrobe malfunction when her blouse didn't seem to fit her right.

The global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been a victim of various wardrobe malfunctions. The most embarrassing moment was when she slipped after stepping on her gown and revealing herself.

Katrina Kaif has suffered wardrobe malfunction several times in the past. While promoting a film, the actress wore a hot pink outfit but somehow, she flashed her inners.

Credit: BollywoodLife


    
    
    
 

