Annu Kapoor rushed to Delhi hospital after complaining of chest pain

As per the hospital, the Vicky Donor actor is stable and recovering. He was last seen in the web series Crash Course, where he essayed the role of the antagonist.
MUMBAI :Well known TV and film actor Annu Kapoor was rushed to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in delhi after the veteran complained of chest pains early Thursday morning. As per the hospital, the Vicky Donor actor is stable and recovering. He was last seen in the web series Crash Course, where he essayed the role of the antagonist.  

On Tuesday, Annu Kapoor made an appearance at the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival marking the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

As per a statement by Ajay Swaroop whos is teh Chairman (Board of Manangement) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Kapoor was admitted due to chest pains, under the observation of Dr. Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.  

Kapoor has given some spectacular performances in his long career graph with films like Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Hum, Ghayal, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf, Ram Lakhan, Mr. India, Jolly LLb 2 and many more. He also gained immense fame by hosting the reality show Close Up Antakshari. He received the National Award for his performance in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor.

Annu was in the news in November 2022 when he suffered a bank fraud and lost Rs 4.36 lakhs. Previously his belongings were stolen in Dijon Ville, near Paris, France, where he shared a video and said, “My Prada bag was stolen, which had a lot of cash in swiss franc and euros, my iPad, my diary and credit card. They stole everything, so whenever you visit France, be very careful as there are pick-pockets, dishonest people and thieves here.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Credit- hindustantimes

 

 

